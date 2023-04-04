Practicing for Quiapo Church's Senakulo

MULTIMEDIA

Practicing the Passion Play

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

People watch as members of the Minor Basilica of the Black Nazarene’s parish youth ministry hold rehearsals for its Passion Play production, entitled ‘Pagtalima,’ in front of the Quiapo Church on Holy Monday. Passion Plays, colloquially called Senakulo, are traditionally performed by theater companies or community groups and are usually staged on Maundy Thursday and Good Friday, with some lasting the whole Holy Week.