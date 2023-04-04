MULTIMEDIA

Chanting the Lord’s Passion

Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

Catholic faithful hold a "pabasa" at Our Lady of Lourdes Parish in Quezon City on Tuesday. Pabasa is local tradition where verses of the "Pasyon Mahal," a narrative book on the life and suffering of Jesus Christ, are chanted instead of being spoken as part of the observance of the Holy Week.

