Checking out Basquiat x Warhol

Basquiat x Warhol exhibit on display in Paris

Mohammed Badra, EPA-EFE

A visitor looks at 'EG, 1984-1985' (L) and 'Bananas, 1985' by American artists Jean-Michel Basquiat and Andy Warhol on display at the 'Basquiat x Warhol' exhibition at the Louis Vuitton Foundation in Paris, France on Tuesday. The exhibition of works created by two American visual artists Andy Warhol and Jean-Michel Basquiat showing their collaboration, runs from April 5 to August 28, 2023.