Home > Life MULTIMEDIA Cooling off at Pasig River Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Apr 04 2021 05:08 PM Children cool off by jumping and swimming in the Pasig River in Manila on Easter Sunday during the country's dry season as the Metro remains under enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) in efforts to contain the spread of COVID-19 in the country. Health authorities recorded the highest number of recoveries in a day at 41,205 but logged more than 10,000 fresh cases for the third straight day. PH posts highest number of new COVID-19 recoveries, but also over 11K new cases