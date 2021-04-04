MULTIMEDIA

Cooling off at Pasig River

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Children cool off by jumping and swimming in the Pasig River in Manila on Easter Sunday during the country’s dry season as the Metro remains under enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) in efforts to contain the spread of COVID-19 in the country. Health authorities recorded the highest number of recoveries in a day at 41,205 but logged more than 10,000 fresh cases for the third straight day.