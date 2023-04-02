Home  >  Life

Devotees commemorate Jesus Christ’s arrival in Jerusalem

Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Apr 02 2023 10:11 AM

Commemorating Christ’s arrival in Jerusalem

Catholic devotees wave their palm fronds during the Palm Sunday rites at the Nuestra Senora de Asuncion in Bulacan on April 2, 2023. Palm Sunday marks the sixth and last Sunday of Christians' observance of Lent and the beginning of Holy Week.

