Commemorating Christ’s arrival in Jerusalem

Devotees commemorate Jesus Christ’s arrival in Jerusalem

Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

Catholic devotees wave their palm fronds during the Palm Sunday rites at the Nuestra Senora de Asuncion in Bulacan on April 2, 2023. Palm Sunday marks the sixth and last Sunday of Christians' observance of Lent and the beginning of Holy Week.