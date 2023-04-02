Commemorating Christ’s arrival in Jerusalem

Home > Life MULTIMEDIA Devotees commemorate Jesus Christ’s arrival in Jerusalem Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News Posted at Apr 02 2023 10:11 AM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Catholic devotees wave their palm fronds during the Palm Sunday rites at the Nuestra Senora de Asuncion in Bulacan on April 2, 2023. Palm Sunday marks the sixth and last Sunday of Christians' observance of Lent and the beginning of Holy Week. Read More: Palm Sunday Nuestra Senora de Asuncion Bulacan Lent Holy Week SemanaSanta2023 /entertainment/04/02/23/james-bonds-latest-mission-to-save-king-charles-iiis-coronation/entertainment/04/02/23/safety-coordinator-on-baldwin-film-given-suspended-sentence/overseas/04/02/23/deadly-storms-and-tornadoes-sweep-through-us/entertainment/04/02/23/voice-kids-laguna-bet-gets-all-three-coaches-to-turn/entertainment/04/02/23/jm-de-guzman-recalls-i-went-crazy-because-of-love