Practicing the Veneration of the Cross in Borongan Cathedral

Alren Beronio, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Apr 02 2021 08:20 PM

A nun kneels during the Veneration of the Cross in Borongan Cathedral in Eastern Samar on Good Friday. The local IATF recently issued a memorandum allowing religious activities while observing minimum health standards during Holy Week as Eastern Samar remains under the least stringent modified general community quarantine. 

