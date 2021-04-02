Home > Life MULTIMEDIA Practicing the Veneration of the Cross in Borongan Cathedral Alren Beronio, ABS-CBN News Posted at Apr 02 2021 08:20 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest A nun kneels during the Veneration of the Cross in Borongan Cathedral in Eastern Samar on Good Friday. The local IATF recently issued a memorandum allowing religious activities while observing minimum health standards during Holy Week as Eastern Samar remains under the least stringent modified general community quarantine. Read More: Holy Week Good Friday Veneration of the Cross Borongan Cathedral Eastern Samar religion multimedia multimedia photos /overseas/04/02/21/pope-makes-surprise-visit-to-homeless-getting-covid-19-vaccine-in-vatican/news/04/02/21/bulacan-village-officials-apologize-for-lugaw-is-not-essential-fiasco/news/04/02/21/record-high-15310-bagong-kaso-ng-covid-19-naitala-ngayong-biyernes-santo/news/04/02/21/manila-bishop-urges-filipinos-to-remain-hopeful-in-christ-amid-covid-19-pandemic/news/04/02/21/spread-of-covid-19-in-ph-slows-down-after-metro-manila-lockdown-octa