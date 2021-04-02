MULTIMEDIA

Practicing the Veneration of the Cross in Borongan Cathedral

Alren Beronio, ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

A nun kneels during the Veneration of the Cross in Borongan Cathedral in Eastern Samar on Good Friday. The local IATF recently issued a memorandum allowing religious activities while observing minimum health standards during Holy Week as Eastern Samar remains under the least stringent modified general community quarantine.