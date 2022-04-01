Dry season cool-off

Home > Life MULTIMEDIA Post-swim selfie George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Apr 01 2022 10:50 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Children take selfies after swimming in Malabon City on Friday with the country in the midst of its dry season. State weather bureau PAGASA on Friday said parts of the Philippines are expected to have scattered rain showers and thunderstorms while Metro Manila will experience fair weather with isolated rain. Read More: summer dry seasosn swimming weather Malabaon weather news /news/04/01/22/pilar-standoff-may-have-clipped-rise-of-local-private-armed-group-pnp/news/04/01/22/isko-philippines-pitiful-if-marcos-jr-wins-2022-presidential-race/sports/04/01/22/wild-rift-team-secret-oasis-secure-wcs-ph-upper-bracket-semis-slots/news/04/01/22/ramadan-in-ph-starts-april-3/video/entertainment/04/01/22/jared-leto-ibinahagi-ang-paghahanda-para-sa-morbius