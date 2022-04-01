Home  >  Life

Post-swim selfie

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Apr 01 2022 10:50 PM

Dry season cool-off

Children take selfies after swimming in Malabon City on Friday with the country in the midst of its dry season. State weather bureau PAGASA on Friday said parts of the Philippines are expected to have scattered rain showers and thunderstorms while Metro Manila will experience fair weather with isolated rain. 

