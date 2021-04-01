Home > Life MULTIMEDIA Washing of the feet at the Manila Cathedral Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Apr 01 2021 04:56 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Manila Bishop Broderick Pabillo performs the Washing of the Feet during the Manila Cathedral’s celebration of the evening mass of the Lord's Supper on Holy Thursday. The mass was also broadcast online as the church finds other ways to reach Filipino Catholics amid the enhanced community quarantine in NCR Plus during the Holy Week. Read More: coronavirus COVID-19 Holy Week 2021 Semana Santa 2021 Washing of the Feet Maundy Thursday Manila Cathedral Manila Bishop Broderick Pabillo /overseas/04/01/21/ethnic-minorities-flee-chaos-bloodshed-unleashed-by-military-coup-in-myanmar/overseas/04/01/21/hong-kong-media-mogul-jimmy-lai-6-others-convicted-over-2019-protest/life/04/01/21/lego-approves-filipino-toy-designer-ivan-guerreros-uss-cardboard/news/04/01/21/philippines-logs-8920-new-covid-19-cases-138948-active-cases-highest-since-start-of-pandemic/entertainment/04/01/21/iwanttfcs-free-movies-to-binge-watch-this-summer