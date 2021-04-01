MULTIMEDIA

Washing of the feet at the Manila Cathedral

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Manila Bishop Broderick Pabillo performs the Washing of the Feet during the Manila Cathedral’s celebration of the evening mass of the Lord's Supper on Holy Thursday. The mass was also broadcast online as the church finds other ways to reach Filipino Catholics amid the enhanced community quarantine in NCR Plus during the Holy Week.