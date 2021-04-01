MULTIMEDIA

Baclaran Church brings altar of repose outdoors amid ECQ

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

A religious brother lights candles as they set up the altar of repose near the entrance of the National Shrine of Our Mother of Perpetual Help in Baclaran on Maundy Thursday. The church decided to place the altar outside so Filipino Catholics can see it from the gate as religious gatherings continue to be prohibited due to the enhanced community quarantine in Metro Manila and nearby provinces.