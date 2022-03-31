Cleaning the Our Lady of Lourdes Shrine

MULTIMEDIA

Regular cleaning of Our Lady of Lourdes Shrine as Holy Week nears

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

A volunteer cleans the premises of the Our Lady of Lourdes Shrine in Bulacan on Thursday as Holy Week nears. The shrine is maintained regularly as visitors are expected to flock to the area for Holy Week due to the relaxed COVID-19 protocols.