Cleaning the Our Lady of Lourdes Shrine

Regular cleaning of Our Lady of Lourdes Shrine as Holy Week nears
Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News
Posted at Mar 31 2022 09:06 PM

A volunteer cleans the premises of the Our Lady of Lourdes Shrine in Bulacan on Thursday as Holy Week nears. The shrine is maintained regularly as visitors are expected to flock to the area for Holy Week due to the relaxed COVID-19 protocols.

'Joy of the church returned': Philippines celebrates Ash Wednesday as COVID rules lifted