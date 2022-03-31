Home  >  Life

Regular cleaning of Our Lady of Lourdes Shrine as Holy Week nears

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Mar 31 2022 09:06 PM

Cleaning the Our Lady of Lourdes Shrine

A volunteer cleans the premises of the Our Lady of Lourdes Shrine in Bulacan on Thursday as Holy Week nears. The shrine is maintained regularly as visitors are expected to flock to the area for Holy Week due to the relaxed COVID-19 protocols.

