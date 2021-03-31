MULTIMEDIA

Summer cooldown

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Children play in an inflatable pool on top of an apartment building in Mandaluyong City on Holy Wednesday in the midst of the enhanced community quarantine being imposed in the metro. Public health expert Fr. Nicanor Austracio of OCTA Research Team said he supports calls for a 1-week extension of the ECQ in the NCR Plus originally scheduled from March 29 to April, 4 as it would take another week to see the full effect of the lockdown in the country’s case count and health-care utilization rate.