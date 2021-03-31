Home > Life MULTIMEDIA Summer cooldown George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Mar 31 2021 08:28 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Children play in an inflatable pool on top of an apartment building in Mandaluyong City on Holy Wednesday in the midst of the enhanced community quarantine being imposed in the metro. Public health expert Fr. Nicanor Austracio of OCTA Research Team said he supports calls for a 1-week extension of the ECQ in the NCR Plus originally scheduled from March 29 to April, 4 as it would take another week to see the full effect of the lockdown in the country’s case count and health-care utilization rate. 'We need a timeout': OCTA Research backs 1-week ECQ extension in NCR Plus Read More: coronavirus COVID-19 enhanced community quarantine pool summer multimedia multimedia photos /business/03/31/21/dti-appeals-to-displaced-ofws-to-take-up-business/life/03/31/21/lugawisessential-here-are-some-of-the-top-lugawans-in-metro-manila/news/03/31/21/nothing-is-true-doh-refutes-document-claiming-p3-coronavirus-variant-is-very-contagious/business/03/31/21/biden-to-unveil-2-trillion-once-in-a-century-infrastructure-plan/video/news/03/31/21/ilan-pang-lugar-sa-metro-manila-nagsimula-nang-magbakuna-ng-senior-citizens