Visiting the St. Padre Pio Chapel in QC

Joan Bondoc, PNA

A girl plays and interacts with the pigeons at the St. Padre Pio Chapel compound in Bagumbayan , Quezon City on Wednesday. Devotees frequent the chapel to say their prayer intentions to St. Padre Pio of Pietrelcina, to whom miracles of healing have been attributed.