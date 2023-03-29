MULTIMEDIA
Visiting the St. Padre Pio Chapel in QC
Joan Bondoc, PNA
Posted at Mar 29 2023 05:26 PM
A girl plays and interacts with the pigeons at the St. Padre Pio Chapel compound in Bagumbayan , Quezon City on Wednesday. Devotees frequent the chapel to say their prayer intentions to St. Padre Pio of Pietrelcina, to whom miracles of healing have been attributed.
