Home  >  Life

MULTIMEDIA

Preparing for Palm Sunday

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Mar 29 2023 04:45 PM

Preparing for Palm Sunday

A woman prepares palm fronds at Quinta Market on Wednesday ahead of the Palm Sunday religious rites. The observance of the Holy Week begins with the commemoration of the triumphant entry of Jesus Christ to Jerusalem on Palm Sunday.

Read More:  Holy Week   Palm Sunday   palm fronds  