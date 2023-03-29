Home > Life MULTIMEDIA Preparing for Palm Sunday ABS-CBN News Posted at Mar 29 2023 04:45 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber A woman prepares palm fronds at Quinta Market on Wednesday ahead of the Palm Sunday religious rites. The observance of the Holy Week begins with the commemoration of the triumphant entry of Jesus Christ to Jerusalem on Palm Sunday. Read More: Holy Week Palm Sunday palm fronds /business/03/29/23/meralco-enters-emergency-power-deal-with-smc-unit/news/03/29/23/act-calls-for-return-to-distance-learning-amid-hot-weather/overseas/03/29/23/china-should-not-overreact-to-taiwan-presidents-us-stopover-official/news/03/29/23/graduating-student-ninakawan-at-pinatay-sa-cavite/entertainment/03/29/23/new-up-related-short-film-explores-carls-dating-life