Home > Life MULTIMEDIA Hyacinths in full bloom Jeffrey Groeneweg, EPA-EFE Posted at Mar 28 2023 10:58 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Tourists look over a colorful bulb field in Lisse, The Netherlands on Tuesday. The fields of hyacinths are already in full bloom. Read More: hyacinth Netherlands flower hyacinth field /video/news/03/29/23/icc-appeals-chamber-rejects-ph-request-to-stop-drug-war-probe/spotlight/03/28/23/amnesty-international-2022-marked-by-red-tagging-repression/sports/03/28/23/creamline-flaunts-heart-of-champions-in-game-2-win/news/03/28/23/tv-patrol-kinilalang-all-time-favorite-news-show/entertainment/03/28/23/chris-pine-michelle-rodriguez-share-experience-in-filming-dungeons-and-dragons-honor-among-thieves