MULTIMEDIA

PH bet Samantha Bernardo is Miss Grand International first runner-up

Screengrab from GrandTV's YouTube page

Miss Grand International 2020 finalists pose for photos after Miss Grand United States Abena Appiah (center) won the title during the final show in Bangkok, Thailand on Saturday evening. Philippine bet Samantha Bernardo (second from left) was crowned first runner-up with 2nd runner-up Miss Grand Guatemala Ivane Batchelor (2nd from right), 3rd runner-up Miss Grand Miss Grand Indonesia Aurra Kharishma (left) and 4th runner-up Miss Grand Miss Grand Brazil Lalae Guedes (right).