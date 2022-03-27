Staying cool amid summer

Home > Life MULTIMEDIA Swimming by the road as temperature rises Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Mar 27 2022 09:31 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Children play in a modular pool set up along the main thoroughfare in Navotas City on Sunday. Weather bureau PAGAS advised the public to take necessary precautions against dehydration and heat stroke as the heat index in several areas around the country reached the “danger” level of 42-51 degrees Celsius this March. Read More: Summer heat index portable pool Navotas /sports/03/27/22/pvl-marao-f2-not-sweating-qfinals-disadvantage/entertainment/03/27/22/pbb-5-teen-housemates-nominado-para-sa-1st-eviction/sports/03/27/22/bleague-nagoyas-rally-falls-short-against-kawasaki/sports/03/27/22/ncaa-mapua-rallies-past-eac-to-open-season-97/sports/03/27/22/pba-nlex-stuns-ginebra-extends-semis-series