Staying cool amid summer

Swimming by the road as temperature rises

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Children play in a modular pool set up along the main thoroughfare in Navotas City on Sunday. Weather bureau PAGAS advised the public to take necessary precautions against dehydration and heat stroke as the heat index in several areas around the country reached the “danger” level of 42-51 degrees Celsius this March.