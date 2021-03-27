MULTIMEDIA

Prepping for Palm Sunday

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

A woman visits the Quiapo Church in Manila to have palaspas (palm fronds) blessed on Saturday, a day before Filipino Catholics are set to observe Palm Sunday. This, amid the ongoing general community quarantine with additional restrictions imposed over the NCR Plus bubble to curb the spread of the virus.

New COVID-19 infections breached the 9,000 mark for the second straight day on Saturday as health authorities logged 9,595 additional cases, while recording an additional 481 recoveries for a total of 581,161 healed patients.