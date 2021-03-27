MULTIMEDIA

1,800-piece solar light installation marks Earth Hour 2021

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Workers assemble a solar light installation at the helipad on the rooftop of the Makati City Hall on Saturday to commemorate Earth Hour. Makati City partnered with the My Shelter Foundation, a non-government organization behind the Liter of Light solar lighting movement, for the installation which utilizes 1,800 pieces of solar lighting to promote sustainable and low-cost light sources.