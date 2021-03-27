Home > Life MULTIMEDIA 1,800-piece solar light installation marks Earth Hour 2021 George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Mar 27 2021 09:58 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Workers assemble a solar light installation at the helipad on the rooftop of the Makati City Hall on Saturday to commemorate Earth Hour. Makati City partnered with the My Shelter Foundation, a non-government organization behind the Liter of Light solar lighting movement, for the installation which utilizes 1,800 pieces of solar lighting to promote sustainable and low-cost light sources. Earth Hour 2021: How Pinoys may take part and speak up for climate action Read More: My Shelter FOundation Liter of Light Makati Earth Hour 2021 sustainable energy /life/03/27/21/samantha-bernardo-joins-miss-grand-international-top-10/business/03/27/21/robinsons-ayala-malls-limit-operations-in-ncr-plus/video/news/03/27/21/ilang-experimental-drugs-para-sa-covid-19-darating-sa-marso/life/03/27/21/samantha-bernardo-enters-miss-grand-international-top-20/entertainment/03/27/21/netflix-releases-music-video-sequel-to-dota-o-ako