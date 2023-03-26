MULTIMEDIA

Cooling off at Bauan beach

Domcar Lagto, ABS-CBN News

An ice cream vendor sells ice cream at Sampaguita Beach Resort in Bauan, Batangas on Sunday. Several local governments in Batangas are preparing for the possible impact of an oil spill in their respective areas, which have reached parts of Verde Island and may reach other parts of Batangas according to a study by the University of the Philippines Marine Science Institute.