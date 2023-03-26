MULTIMEDIA

Burangoy Tourism Kite Festival

Andrew Altarejos, PonD News Asia

Local kite flyers join Korean kite enthusiasts during the 9th Burangoy Tourism Kite Festival at Poblacion beach in Sipalay City on Saturday. The event aims to gather both local and international delegates as the city aims to become the Kite Tourism Capital of the Philippines.