Burangoy Tourism Kite Festival
Andrew Altarejos, PonD News Asia
Posted at Mar 26 2023 01:23 PM

Local kite flyers join Korean kite enthusiasts during the 9th Burangoy Tourism Kite Festival at Poblacion beach in Sipalay City on Saturday. The event aims to gather both local and international delegates as the city aims to become the Kite Tourism Capital of the Philippines.