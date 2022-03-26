x

Home  >  Life

MULTIMEDIA

Cherry blossoms reach peak bloom

Anna Moneymaker, Getty Images via AFP

Posted at Mar 26 2022 01:27 PM

Cherry blossoms in bloom

Two Pembroke Welsh Corgis pose for their owners as they visit the cherry blossoms surrounding the Tidal Basin in the early morning on Friday in Washington, DC. According to the National Parks Service, the cherry blossoms reached peak bloom a couple of days ago, which has attracted large crowds to the National Mall area.

Read More:  cherry blossoms   peak bloom   cherry blossom peak bloom   corgi   pembroke welsh corgi   Tidal Basin   National Mall   spring  