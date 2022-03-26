Cherry blossoms in bloom

Home > Life MULTIMEDIA Cherry blossoms reach peak bloom Anna Moneymaker, Getty Images via AFP Posted at Mar 26 2022 01:27 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Two Pembroke Welsh Corgis pose for their owners as they visit the cherry blossoms surrounding the Tidal Basin in the early morning on Friday in Washington, DC. According to the National Parks Service, the cherry blossoms reached peak bloom a couple of days ago, which has attracted large crowds to the National Mall area. Read More: cherry blossoms peak bloom cherry blossom peak bloom corgi pembroke welsh corgi Tidal Basin National Mall spring /entertainment/03/26/22/kathryn-marks-26th-bday-with-daniel-friends-at-beach/entertainment/03/26/22/digital-series-bola-bola-mapanonood-na/sports/03/26/22/feu-opens-uaap-resumption-with-huge-win-vs-ust-tigers/entertainment/03/26/22/kd-estrada-di-pinalusot-ang-basher-ni-alexa-ilacad/news/03/26/22/residents-near-taal-volcano-evacuate