Cherry blossoms in bloom

Cherry blossoms reach peak bloom

Two Pembroke Welsh Corgis pose for their owners as they visit the cherry blossoms surrounding the Tidal Basin in the early morning on Friday in Washington, DC. According to the National Parks Service, the cherry blossoms reached peak bloom a couple of days ago, which has attracted large crowds to the National Mall area.