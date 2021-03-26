MULTIMEDIA

Lighting candles amid pandemic

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Filipino Catholics and candle vendors transact with a metal barrier in between them along Carriedo Street in Quiapo, Manila on Friday, the same day Philippine health authorities logged a record-high 9,838 newly-reported COVID-19 infections. The country also logged its highest ever record of active cases at 109,018 as new infections breached the 8,000 mark for the third time this week.