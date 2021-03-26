Home > Life MULTIMEDIA Lighting candles amid pandemic George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Mar 26 2021 09:24 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Filipino Catholics and candle vendors transact with a metal barrier in between them along Carriedo Street in Quiapo, Manila on Friday, the same day Philippine health authorities logged a record-high 9,838 newly-reported COVID-19 infections. The country also logged its highest ever record of active cases at 109,018 as new infections breached the 8,000 mark for the third time this week. NEW RECORD HIGH: PH reports 9,838 more COVID-19 cases, total breaches 700,000-mark IATF allows limited religious gatherings in 'NCR Plus' from April 1-4 Read More: coronavirus COVID-19 face shield face mask NCR Plus bubble record high COVID-19 infections /video/news/03/26/21/mga-ospital-sa-batangas-punuan-na-rin-dahil-sa-covid-19-surge/sports/03/26/21/pba-ganuelas-rosser-throws-hat-in-pba-3x3-tourney/video/news/03/26/21/spanish-navy-members-na-sakay-ng-elcano-ship-nag-viral-historian-may-paalala/news/03/26/21/doh-says-ph-hospitals-can-replenish-supplies-of-experimental-drugs-for-covid-19-patients-within-the-month/video/life/03/26/21/madreng-nagsimula-ng-good-shepherd-ube-jam-maraming-napasaya-natulungan