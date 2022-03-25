Home > Life MULTIMEDIA Manila Cathedral holds mass for Ukraine and Russia Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News Posted at Mar 25 2022 11:17 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Catholic faithful gather at the Manila Cathedral for the Holy Mass and Consecration of Russia and Ukraine to the Immaculate Heart of Mary on Friday. The gathering, which was joined by ambassadors of various nations, culminated with a Holy Rosary candlelight procession at the Plaza Roma as the faithful pray for peace in Ukraine. Read More: Ukraine Ukraine crisis Ukraine conflict Russia Manila Cathedral oly Mass and Consecration of Russia and Ukraine to the Immaculate Heart of Mary mass /news/03/25/22/abby-binay-starts-mayoral-bid-for-halalan2022/news/03/25/22/sereno-blasts-post-claiming-her-necklace-was-seized-from-imelda-marcos/sports/03/25/22/mpl-rsg-sweeps-bren-for-2-straight-wins/overseas/03/25/22/russia-accused-of-using-phosphorus-bombs-in-ukraine/video/business/03/25/22/psei-up-on-final-day-of-trading-week