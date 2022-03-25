MULTIMEDIA

Manila Cathedral holds mass for Ukraine and Russia

Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News

Catholic faithful gather at the Manila Cathedral for the Holy Mass and Consecration of Russia and Ukraine to the Immaculate Heart of Mary on Friday. The gathering, which was joined by ambassadors of various nations, culminated with a Holy Rosary candlelight procession at the Plaza Roma as the faithful pray for peace in Ukraine.