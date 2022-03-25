Fishermen back on shore

Home > Life MULTIMEDIA Admiring their catch Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN news Posted at Mar 25 2022 08:13 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber A fisherman looks at a freshly caught carp before bringing it to a road side market in Napindan, Taguig on Friday. Freshwater fish caught near the area are a popular and affordable staple for residents. Read More: fish fisherfolk fisherman market freshwater fish carp Napindan Taguig /entertainment/03/25/22/para-kay-gabb-housemates-wagi-sa-sacrifice-task/entertainment/03/25/22/german-actor-gets-john-lloyds-role-in-khavns-smak/entertainment/03/25/22/on-the-job-the-missing-8-joins-swiss-film-festival/news/03/25/22/duterte-presidential-aspirants-are-fools/video/news/03/25/22/publiko-hinikayat-na-magpa-booster-ngayong-halalan-2022-season