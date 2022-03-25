Home  >  Life

MULTIMEDIA

Admiring their catch

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN news

Posted at Mar 25 2022 08:13 PM

Fishermen back on shore

A fisherman looks at a freshly caught carp before bringing it to a road side market in Napindan, Taguig on Friday. Freshwater fish caught near the area are a popular and affordable staple for residents. 

Read More:  fish   fisherfolk   fisherman   market   freshwater fish   carp   Napindan   Taguig  