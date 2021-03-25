Home > Life MULTIMEDIA Lantern-lit dinner Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Mar 25 2021 10:07 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Customers dine outside a restaurant at the Araneta City in Quezon City on Thursday amid the general community quarantine with additional restrictions in the so-called "NCR Plus bubble". Under the current GCQ in the bubble, food establishments can only accept dine-in customers for outdoor dining with adjustments for proper health protocols. Limited outdoor dining allowed in 'NCR plus' Read More: coronavirus COVID-19 NCR Plus bubble al fresco dining restaurant gcq general coomunity quarantine multimedia multimedia photos /spotlight/03/25/21/what-to-do-when-exposed-to-covid-19/video/news/03/25/21/malacaang-to-mayors-violating-priority-list-could-jeopardize-covax-vaccine-deliveries/news/03/25/21/small-scale-mining-sa-lugar-ng-dumagmang-encounter-ipatitigil-ayon-sa-pnp/video/news/03/25/21/ncr-hospitals-seek-staff-reinforcements-as-daily-covid-19-cases-surge/spotlight/03/25/21/healthcare-workers-with-covid-19-more-than-double-in-last-2-weeks-amid-surge