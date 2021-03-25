Home  >  Life

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Mar 25 2021 10:07 PM

Lantern-lit dinner

Customers dine outside a restaurant at the Araneta City in Quezon City on Thursday amid the general community quarantine with additional restrictions in the so-called "NCR Plus bubble". Under the current GCQ in the bubble, food establishments can only accept dine-in customers for outdoor dining with adjustments for proper health protocols.  

