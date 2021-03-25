Home > Life MULTIMEDIA Haggling for a good price George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Mar 25 2021 08:31 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest A customer haggles with a vendor selling various religious images outside the Quiapo Church in Manila on Thursday, a few days before Holy Week. The Archdiocese of Manila cited religious freedom as it recently announced it will open churches during the Holy Week, one of the most significant religious observances in the Philippines, albeit in a limited capacity which is in defiance of the government’s protocols enacted to curb the surge in COVID-19 infections. Guevarra says gov't to discuss Catholic Church request to hold mass during Holy Week Manila archdiocese to open churches on Holy Week; Palace warns vs defiance of COVID curbs Read More: coronavirus COVID-19 face shield face mask religious image Cahtolicism /sports/03/25/21/tokyo-olympics-ray-of-light-olympic-torch-relay-begins-after-years-delay/news/03/25/21/16-miyembro-ng-biff-patay-25-iba-pa-sugatan-sa-bakbakan-sa-maguindanao/business/03/25/21/china-proposes-global-rules-for-central-bank-digital-currencies/news/03/25/21/iba-pang-mga-bansa-kinondena-ang-pagdaong-ng-chinese-vessels-sa-wps/news/03/25/21/china-responds-to-uk-australia-canada-after-getting-flak-over-incursion-in-west-ph-sea