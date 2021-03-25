MULTIMEDIA

Haggling for a good price

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

A customer haggles with a vendor selling various religious images outside the Quiapo Church in Manila on Thursday, a few days before Holy Week. The Archdiocese of Manila cited religious freedom as it recently announced it will open churches during the Holy Week, one of the most significant religious observances in the Philippines, albeit in a limited capacity which is in defiance of the government’s protocols enacted to curb the surge in COVID-19 infections.