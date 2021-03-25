Home > Life MULTIMEDIA Christ the Redeemer readies for 90th anniversary Carl De Souza, AFP Posted at Mar 25 2021 04:58 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest A workman abseils from the Christ the Redeemer statue in Rio de Janeiro on Wednesday. Christ the Redeemer is celebrating its 90th anniversary in October 2021 and is getting restoration work to ensure it looks its best for the public and visiting tourists. FROM THE ARCHIVES: Rio reopens Christ the Redeemer, other sites after virus closure Read More: Brazil Rio de Janeiro Christ the Redeemer restoration work Christ the Redeemer 90th anniversary /sports/03/25/21/3x3-aldin-ayos-mayhem-to-be-tested-in-doha-masters/business/03/25/21/sm-supermalls-red-cross-open-more-saliva-rt-pcr-test-collection-sites/sports/03/25/21/tennis-pospisil-sorry-for-expletive-laden-rant-at-atp-boss-in-miami/news/03/25/21/actor-mark-anthony-fernandez-says-no-violation-in-getting-early-covid-19-vaccine/overseas/03/25/21/bill-gates-says-world-should-be-back-to-normal-by-end-2022-due-to-vaccines-polish-media