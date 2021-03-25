Home  >  Life

Christ the Redeemer readies for 90th anniversary

Carl De Souza, AFP

Christ the Redeemer readies for 90th anniversary

A workman abseils from the Christ the Redeemer statue in Rio de Janeiro on Wednesday. Christ the Redeemer is celebrating its 90th anniversary in October 2021 and is getting restoration work to ensure it looks its best for the public and visiting tourists.

