Looongganisa boodle fight in Calumpit

Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Mar 24 2023 12:05 PM

Looongganisa boodle fight

People participate in the "Longest Boodle Fight" during the start of the two-day Longganisa Festival in Calumpit, Bulacan on Friday to celebrate the town's 451st founding anniversary. Thousands joined the longganisa boodle fight that reached more than 500 meters, which aimed to allay fears on cases of African Swine Fever (ASF) in various parts of the country. Central Luzon, where Bulacan is located, accounts for more than half of the country's total hog production. 

