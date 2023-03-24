Jinhae Cherry Blossom Festival set for return

MULTIMEDIA

Cherry blossoms in full bloom on eve of Jinhae festival

Yonhap, EPA-EFE

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

People walk under cherry blossoms in the naval port of Jinhae, South Korea on Friday, the day before the Jinhae Cherry Blossom Festival, the biggest of its kind in the country. The festival will resume after a years-long halt due to the COVID-19 pandemic.