Jinhae Cherry Blossom Festival set for return

MULTIMEDIA
Cherry blossoms in full bloom on eve of Jinhae festival
Yonhap, EPA-EFE
Posted at Mar 24 2023 06:50 PM | Updated as of Mar 24 2023 06:57 PM
People walk under cherry blossoms in the naval port of Jinhae, South Korea on Friday, the day before the Jinhae Cherry Blossom Festival, the biggest of its kind in the country. The festival will resume after a years-long halt due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
- /sports/03/24/23/uaap-ust-tigers-secures-sj-moore-commitment
- /news/03/24/23/mt-princess-empress-crew-members-appear-before-nbi
- /news/03/24/23/teves-cant-appeal-own-suspension-house-panel
- /news/03/24/23/catapang-named-as-official-bucor-chief
- /sports/03/24/23/mpl-season-11-omega-hands-rsg-slate-2nd-straight-loss