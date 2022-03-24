Home  >  Life

Splashing away the heat

Jam Sta Rosa, AFP

Posted at Mar 24 2022 10:01 PM

Taking a dip in the city

Children take a dip in an inflatable swimming pool to beat the heat in Manila on Thursday. State weather bureau PAGASA recently advised people to limit outdoor activities as warm and humid weather across Luzon prevails due to the easterlies. 

