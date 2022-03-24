Taking a dip in the city

Home > Life MULTIMEDIA Splashing away the heat Jam Sta Rosa, AFP Posted at Mar 24 2022 10:01 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Children take a dip in an inflatable swimming pool to beat the heat in Manila on Thursday. State weather bureau PAGASA recently advised people to limit outdoor activities as warm and humid weather across Luzon prevails due to the easterlies. Read More: dry season summer weather Philippine weather Luzon easterlies PAGASA pool swimming pool /news/03/24/22/comelec-inks-deal-to-spare-govt-dole-outs-from-electioneering/news/03/24/22/leody-bello-get-cheers-from-kakampinks-in-iloilo/sports/03/24/22/pvl-tough-group-a-benefit-to-surging-cignal-hd/overseas/03/24/22/chinese-hospital-offering-baby-gender-selection-ordered-to-cease-service/overseas/03/24/22/former-spanish-king-could-face-trial-in-britain