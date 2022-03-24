Dry season brings cold treats

MULTIMEDIA
Sweet, cold treats for the dry season heat
Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News
Posted at Mar 24 2022 07:10 PM
Elaiza May Manalo prepares batches of halo-halo and other coolers for delivery, ordered via online groups, and face-to-face selling in Quezon City on Thursday. Cold treats go for sale during warmer days, with PAGASA recently declaring the start of the dry season in the country.
- /news/03/24/22/comelec-5847-of-ballots-for-may-polls-considered-good
- /video/entertainment/03/24/22/vhong-jc-ogie-binalikan-ang-mga-pagsubok
- /video/news/03/24/22/anak-ng-kongresista-nag-sorry-sa-panggugulpi-ng-sekyu
- /news/03/24/22/ilang-ofws-sa-russia-nagbabalak-umuwi-ng-pilipinas
- /news/03/24/22/ilang-lugar-binabantayan-dahil-sa-pagtaas-ng-covid-cases