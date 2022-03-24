Home  >  Life

MULTIMEDIA

Sweet, cold treats for the dry season heat

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Mar 24 2022 07:10 PM

Dry season brings cold treats

Elaiza May Manalo prepares batches of halo-halo and other coolers for delivery, ordered via online groups, and face-to-face selling in Quezon City on Thursday. Cold treats go for sale during warmer days, with PAGASA recently declaring the start of the dry season in the country. 

Read More:  dry season   summer   halo halo   meryenda  