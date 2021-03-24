Home > Life MULTIMEDIA Tokyo's cherry blossoms in full bloom Kazuhiro Nogi, AFP Posted at Mar 24 2021 05:56 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Pedestrians wearing face masks stand on a bridge covered by cherry blossoms which bloomed almost two weeks earlier than usual, in Tokyo on Wednesday. Authorities are urging people to limit "hanami" or traditional festivities enjoying the flowers to prevent a rise in COVID-19 infections even as a state of emergency in Tokyo and surrounding prefectures had only recently ended. Read More: coronavirus COVID-19 cherry blossoms Japan hanami Spring multimedia multimedia photos /life/03/24/21/look-heres-a-new-place-to-shop-for-high-end-lighting-pieces/news/03/24/21/archdiocese-of-manila-iginiit-na-di-pagsuway-ang-pagbubukas-ng-mga-simbahan-sa-ilalim-ng-ncr-plus-bubble/entertainment/03/24/21/toni-gonzaga-inakalang-isang-taon-lang-tatagal-ang-career-sa-abs-cbn-noon/overseas/03/24/21/hong-kong-halts-pfizerbiontech-covid-19-vaccines-investigates-packaging/sports/03/24/21/football-maran-will-give-much-needed-firepower-to-azkals-says-palami