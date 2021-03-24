MULTIMEDIA

Tokyo's cherry blossoms in full bloom

Kazuhiro Nogi, AFP

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Pedestrians wearing face masks stand on a bridge covered by cherry blossoms which bloomed almost two weeks earlier than usual, in Tokyo on Wednesday. Authorities are urging people to limit "hanami" or traditional festivities enjoying the flowers to prevent a rise in COVID-19 infections even as a state of emergency in Tokyo and surrounding prefectures had only recently ended.