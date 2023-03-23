Home  >  Life

Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Mar 23 2023 02:55 PM

Filipino Muslims in prayer

Filipino Muslims pray at the start of the holy month of Ramadan at the Marikina Islamic Grand Mosque on Thursday. Muslims around the world mark Ramadan by fasting from eating, drinking, and sexual acts to strengthen the spiritual bond between the devout and the Almighty. 

