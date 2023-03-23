MULTIMEDIA

Filipino Muslims in prayer

Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

Filipino Muslims pray at the start of the holy month of Ramadan at the Marikina Islamic Grand Mosque on Thursday. Muslims around the world mark Ramadan by fasting from eating, drinking, and sexual acts to strengthen the spiritual bond between the devout and the Almighty.

