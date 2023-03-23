Home > Life MULTIMEDIA Filipino Muslims in prayer Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News Posted at Mar 23 2023 02:55 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Filipino Muslims pray at the start of the holy month of Ramadan at the Marikina Islamic Grand Mosque on Thursday. Muslims around the world mark Ramadan by fasting from eating, drinking, and sexual acts to strengthen the spiritual bond between the devout and the Almighty. Ramadan in PH starts March 23 Marcos greets Muslim community as Ramadan starts Read More: Muslim Ramadan mosque fasting prayer Marikina /news/03/23/23/7-face-homicide-hazing-raps-over-death-of-maritime-student/news/03/23/23/marcos-greets-filipino-muslims-as-ramadan-starts/life/03/23/23/new-glass-like-orchid-species-discovered-in-japan/video/news/03/23/23/mga-isda-malapit-sa-oil-spill-nakitaan-ng-low-level-contaminants/entertainment/03/23/23/mr-big-coming-back-to-manila-for-one-night-concert