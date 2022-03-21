MULTIMEDIA
Special inoculation drive for special kids
Pilar Fernandez, contributed photo
Posted at Mar 22 2022 12:18 AM
Alberto Contreras, head of the Muntinlupa Down Syndrome Association, embraces his 17-year-old son with Down syndrome, Michael Angelo, who received his first COVID-19 jab on Monday. The inoculation drive for children with disabilities in Muntinlupa City was spearheaded by the Birthright Educators Foundation on World Down Syndrome Day.
