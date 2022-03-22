Home  >  Life

MULTIMEDIA

Marking Lent

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Mar 22 2022 09:01 PM | Updated as of Mar 22 2022 09:02 PM

Marking Lent

A woman checks her temperature before entering St. Peter Parish in Commonwealth Avenue, Quezon City on Tuesday as Catholic faithful mark Lent. More people are expected to attend events during Holy Week this year with health authorities recently classifying he whole of the Philippines as 'low risk' for COVID-19.


 

Read More:  coronavirus   COVID19   Lent   Holy Week   St. Peter Parish  