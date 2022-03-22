Home > Life MULTIMEDIA Marking Lent Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Posted at Mar 22 2022 09:01 PM | Updated as of Mar 22 2022 09:02 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber A woman checks her temperature before entering St. Peter Parish in Commonwealth Avenue, Quezon City on Tuesday as Catholic faithful mark Lent. More people are expected to attend events during Holy Week this year with health authorities recently classifying he whole of the Philippines as 'low risk' for COVID-19. Entire Philippines 'low risk' for COVID-19 cases, no 'deltacron' case recorded yet: DOH Read More: coronavirus COVID19 Lent Holy Week St. Peter Parish /business/03/22/22/p7-billion-released-for-puv-service-contracting-dbm/overseas/03/22/22/australia-launches-space-command-to-counter-chinas-ambitions/sports/03/22/22/its-no-fun-to-coach-against-guiao-says-ginebras-cone/news/03/22/22/diocesan-council-of-the-laity-ng-legazpi-inendorso-sina-leni-kiko/news/03/22/22/walden-bello-binanatan-ang-konseho-ng-davao-city