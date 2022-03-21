National Museum opens exhibit on Magellan journey

Home > Life MULTIMEDIA National Museum opens 'The Longest Journey: The First Journey Around The World' Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Posted at Mar 21 2022 06:33 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Members of the media take a tour as the National Museum launches “The Longest Journey: The First Journey Around The World” exhibit in Manila on Monday. The exhibit is a collaboration of the National Museum of the Philippines and the Embassy of Spain in the Philippines on the occasion of the quincentennial of the first circumnavigation of the world by a Portuguese sailor Ferdinand Magellan. Read More: National Museum of Arts The Longest Journey: The First Journey Around The World Ferdinand Magellan /news/03/21/22/fact-check-hindi-totoong-may-inaming-balak-na-pandaraya-ang-comelec/news/03/21/22/halalan-2022-campaign-for-leni-sara-tandem-kicks-off/business/03/21/22/ikea-ph-delivery-partner-mober-shifts-to-e-vehicles/entertainment/03/21/22/janine-gutierrez-among-kakampink-crowd-in-pasig-rally/entertainment/03/21/22/k-pop-red-velvet-drops-new-ep-single