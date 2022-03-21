National Museum opens exhibit on Magellan journey

MULTIMEDIA

National Museum opens 'The Longest Journey: The First Journey Around The World'

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Members of the media take a tour as the National Museum launches “The Longest Journey: The First Journey Around The World” exhibit in Manila on Monday. The exhibit is a collaboration of the National Museum of the Philippines and the Embassy of Spain in the Philippines on the occasion of the quincentennial of the first circumnavigation of the world by a Portuguese sailor Ferdinand Magellan.