CCP lights up to mark 500 Years of Christianity in the Philippines

The Cultural Center of the Philippines (CCP) facade is illuminated by colorful lights with the “Gifted to Give” logo in celebration of 500 Years of Christianity in the Philippines on Sunday. Commissioned by the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines, the logo features different elements depicting Fernando Amorsolo’s “First Baptism in the Philippines,” Magellan’s cross, a ship that signifies the Spanish expedition; and the hovering blue dove which symbolizes the Holy Spirit.