Juan Sebastian Elcano makes port call in Cebu

Photo courtesy of Cebu City Public Information Office

The Spanish Navy training ship Juan Sebastian Elcano makes a goodwill port call in Cebu City on Saturday at the Cebu International Port as it retraces the original route of the expedition led by Ferdinand Magellan and Juan Sebastian Elcano. The port call is part of the commemoration of the Magellan-Elcano expedition that completed the first circumnavigation of the world 500 years ago. The Philippines was under Spanish colonial rule for over 300 years.