MULTIMEDIA Exhibit of of religious artifacts opens in Las Piñas church George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Mar 20 2021 09:08 PM A man takes pictures of an exhibit of relics and images of Jesus Christ at the Immaculate Conception Parish in Las Piñas City on Saturday. The solemn exhibit features relics of the actual holy cross, the pillar where Jesus was whipped, and a replica of the Shroud of Turin among others and will run until Easter Sunday. Exhibit ng mga relic ni Hesus binuksan na sa publiko sa Las Piñas