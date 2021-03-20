MULTIMEDIA

Exhibit of of religious artifacts opens in Las Piñas church

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

A man takes pictures of an exhibit of relics and images of Jesus Christ at the Immaculate Conception Parish in Las Piñas City on Saturday. The solemn exhibit features relics of the actual holy cross, the pillar where Jesus was whipped, and a replica of the Shroud of Turin among others and will run until Easter Sunday.