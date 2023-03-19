Home > Life MULTIMEDIA Fun run for Aspin Jam Sta. Rosa, AFP Posted at Mar 19 2023 12:50 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber A woman and her pet participate in the 'Aspin Rescue Fun Run' in Santa Rosa, Laguna on Sunday. The fun run was organized to raise money for the rescue and rehabilitation efforts of aspin (asong Pinoy) dogs. Read More: Aspin Rescue Fun Run Sta. Rosa Laguna Aspin /sports/03/19/23/fil-nation-select-downs-nuns-for-girls-nbtc-crown/news/03/19/23/parayan-festival-muling-ipinagdiwang-sa-n-samar/overseas/03/19/23/chinas-xi-plays-peacemaker-on-russia-visit/sports/03/19/23/uaap-la-salle-stays-perfect-in-womens-volleyball/sports/03/19/23/uaap-baseball-nu-blasts-ust-for-first-win