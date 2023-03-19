Home  >  Life

Fun run for Aspin

Jam Sta. Rosa, AFP

Posted at Mar 19 2023 12:50 PM

A woman and her pet participate in the 'Aspin Rescue Fun Run' in Santa Rosa, Laguna on Sunday. The fun run was organized to raise money for the rescue and rehabilitation efforts of aspin (asong Pinoy) dogs.

