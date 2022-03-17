Home  >  Life

MULTIMEDIA

That time of the year

Rolex Dela Pena, EPA-EFE

Posted at Mar 17 2022 07:07 PM

That time of the year

A young boy undergoes free circumcision in Quezon City on Thursday. Informally considered by older generations in the Philippines as a rite of passage, circumcision is recommended by medical practitioners for hygiene considerations, with free services commonly offered in low income communities during the summer season. 

Read More:  summer   circumcision   young male   Philippines   medical procedure  