MULTIMEDIA
That time of the year
Rolex Dela Pena, EPA-EFE
Posted at Mar 17 2022 07:07 PM
A young boy undergoes free circumcision in Quezon City on Thursday. Informally considered by older generations in the Philippines as a rite of passage, circumcision is recommended by medical practitioners for hygiene considerations, with free services commonly offered in low income communities during the summer season.
