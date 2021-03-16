Home > Life MULTIMEDIA Homonhon marks 500 years of Christianity in PH Alren Beronio, ABS-CBN News Posted at Mar 17 2021 12:01 AM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Parishioners of Saint John the Baptist parish on Homonhon Island in Guian town, Eastern Samar light lanterns to mark the 500th year of the Christianity in the Philippines on Tuesday. The national quincentennial celebration of the First Easter Mass in the Philippines on April 4, 2021 will serve as the kick-off event of the Catholic Church’s celebration of the 500th anniversary of the arrival of Christianity in the Philippines with all parishes all over the Philippines observing the simultaneous opening of the Jubilee Year. 500 years of Christianity: Churches 'manifestation' of God’s presence Pope Francis leads mass for Philippines' celebration of 500 years of Christianity Read More: 500 years of Christianity Philippines Christianity Eastern Samar Homonhon Island St. John the Baptist parish multimedia multimedia photos /news/03/16/21/ph-to-bar-entry-of-foreigners-non-ofws-starting-march-18/news/03/16/21/house-oks-stiffer-penalties-for-driving-under-influence-of-drugs-liquor/sports/03/16/21/mma-brazilian-ex-one-champ-wants-another-shot-at-lakays-pacio/life/03/16/21/kilalanin-chef-na-may-free-online-tutorial-inaalala-ang-kapakanan-ng-kapwa-baker/news/03/16/21/house-oks-ban-on-illegal-drag-racing