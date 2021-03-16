MULTIMEDIA

Homonhon marks 500 years of Christianity in PH

Alren Beronio, ABS-CBN News

Parishioners of Saint John the Baptist parish on Homonhon Island in Guian town, Eastern Samar light lanterns to mark the 500th year of the Christianity in the Philippines on Tuesday. The national quincentennial celebration of the First Easter Mass in the Philippines on April 4, 2021 will serve as the kick-off event of the Catholic Church’s celebration of the 500th anniversary of the arrival of Christianity in the Philippines with all parishes all over the Philippines observing the simultaneous opening of the Jubilee Year.