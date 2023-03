MULTIMEDIA

Project Hulmahan turns shoe molds into works of art

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Artworks made of discarded wooden shoe molds or lasts made by more than seven hundred artists go on display at the Project Hulmahan exhibit in Pasig City on Wednesday. Proceeds of the upcoming auction will go to community kitchen, disaster relief, livelihood projects and art workshops.