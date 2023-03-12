MULTIMEDIA
‘Debosyon’ features restored devotional images
Posted at Mar 12 2023 05:17 PM
Catholics visit the "Debosyon" exhibit at the Manila Cathedral in Manila on Sunday, featuring restored and preserved devotional images, many of which are said to be centuries old. The exhibit aims to explain the importance of devotional images in the strengthening of faith through generations and the commitment of preserving the sacred images of Jesus Christ, Mary, and the saints.
