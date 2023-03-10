Home  >  Life

Building a falla for the fiesta

Ana Escobar, EPA-EFE

Posted at Mar 10 2023 10:06 PM

An artist assembles a falla sculpture during the Fallas Fiesta in Valencia, Spain on Friday. The Fallas festival is a fortnight-long fiesta in which installations of parodic papier-mache, cardboard, and wooden sculptures are traditionally burnt every year on the last day of the event on March 19 in the so-called 'Crema' to end the festivities. 

