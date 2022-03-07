Home  >  Life

Children enjoy the free time under Alert Level 1

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN news

Posted at Mar 07 2022 09:05 PM

Young boys play with kites on a footbridge in Caloocan City on Monday. Despite the downgrade to Covid-19 Alert Level 1 status, many schools have yet to resume face-to-face classes. 

