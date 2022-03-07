Home > Life MULTIMEDIA Children enjoy the free time under Alert Level 1 Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN news Posted at Mar 07 2022 09:05 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Young boys play with kites on a footbridge in Caloocan City on Monday. Despite the downgrade to Covid-19 Alert Level 1 status, many schools have yet to resume face-to-face classes. Read More: coronavirus COVID19 Caloocan children play /entertainment/03/07/22/pbb-nathan-emosyonal-sa-eviction-ng-kapatid-na-si-raf/life/03/07/22/ka-leodys-son-didnt-have-hard-time-coming-out-as-gay/overseas/03/07/22/top-russian-ukrainian-diplomats-to-meet-in-turkey/overseas/03/07/22/more-than-17-million-people-flee-war-in-ukraine-unhcr/business/03/07/22/oil-price-spikes-to-139-on-talks-of-russia-oil-ban