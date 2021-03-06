MULTIMEDIA

Cooling off as ‘summer’ nears

Domcar Lagto, ABS-CBN News

A woman dips her feet in waters off Brgy. Papaya in Nasugbu town, Batangas on Saturday, as the so-called "summer" season begins. The Inter-Agency Task Force leading government's COVID-19 response recently approved unified travel protocols for all local government units, easing cross-border trips for tourists in the country.

