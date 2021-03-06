Home > Life MULTIMEDIA Cooling off as ‘summer’ nears Domcar Lagto, ABS-CBN News Posted at Mar 06 2021 06:35 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest A woman dips her feet in waters off Brgy. Papaya in Nasugbu town, Batangas on Saturday, as the so-called "summer" season begins. The Inter-Agency Task Force leading government's COVID-19 response recently approved unified travel protocols for all local government units, easing cross-border trips for tourists in the country. No mandatory testing, quarantine: IATF eases cross-border travel, unifies protocols Read More: travel beach tourists Brgy Papaya Nasugbu Batangas /sports/03/06/21/why-ph-chess-icon-eugene-torre-isnt-bothered-by-so-becoming-us-citizen/news/03/06/21/fish-port-sa-concepcion-iloilo-naka-lockdown-sanggol-4-iba-pa-positibo-sa-covid-19/sports/03/06/21/pba-tnts-ray-parks-to-miss-upcoming-season-due-to-personal-reasons/business/03/06/21/government-working-to-ease-inflation-uptick-in-prices-temporary-palace/business/03/06/21/petrolyo-may-rollback-sa-martes-matapos-ang-4-sunod-na-oil-price-hike