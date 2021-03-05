MULTIMEDIA

Practicing for nationals

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

A high-school student practices her color guard routine for a nationwide virtual competition in Quezon City on Friday. Virtual events and competitions have become the norm in the Philippines as a ban against mass gatherings remain in effect in a bid to curb the spread of COVID-19 in the country, which has so far logged 587,704 total cases.