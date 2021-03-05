Home > Life MULTIMEDIA Practicing for nationals Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Posted at Mar 05 2021 10:50 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest A high-school student practices her color guard routine for a nationwide virtual competition in Quezon City on Friday. Virtual events and competitions have become the norm in the Philippines as a ban against mass gatherings remain in effect in a bid to curb the spread of COVID-19 in the country, which has so far logged 587,704 total cases. Philippines logs 3,045 more COVID-19 cases, highest since October Read More: coronavirus COVID-19 color guard routine color guard virtual competition multimedia multimedia photos /overseas/03/05/21/who-covid-origins-report-due-out-week-of-march-15/news/03/05/21/vaccines-delivered-in-march-april-still-meant-for-healthcare-workers-says-galvez/sports/03/05/21/alamin-pinoy-athletes-teams-na-may-tsansa-pang-pumasok-sa-tokyo-olympics/news/03/05/21/ospital-sa-iloilo-unang-nakatanggap-ng-sinovac-vaccine-sa-western-visayas/overseas/03/05/21/silence-the-arms-pope-urges-end-to-violence-on-historic-iraq-trip