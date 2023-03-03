MULTIMEDIA
Lumads celebrate women's month
Froilan Gallardo, ABS-CBN News
Posted at Mar 03 2023 09:33 AM
Lumad women offer chickens and small sums of money during the ritual for the celebration of the National Women's Month on Thursday in Barangay Lumbia, Cagayan de Oro, organized by Lilak, an non-governmental organization of women and indigenous people's rights.
