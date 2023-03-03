Home  >  Life

MULTIMEDIA

Lumads celebrate women's month

Froilan Gallardo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Mar 03 2023 09:33 AM

Lumads celebrate women's month

Lumad women offer chickens and small sums of money during the ritual for the celebration of the National Women's Month on Thursday in Barangay Lumbia, Cagayan de Oro, organized by Lilak, an non-governmental organization of women and indigenous people's rights. 

Read More:  women   lumad   indigenous people   rights   ritual  