Art event puts spotlight on Dabawenya artists

Gahum sa Buwak art event opens for Women's Month

Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

Guests and artists attend the opening of the “Gahum sa Buwak: Flower Power” at the G/F East Wing of Estancia Mall in Pasig City on Wednesday. The art event, which is set to run the whole of Women's Month, puts the spotlight on women Dabawenyo artists and aims to give them an avenue to showcase their creativity.