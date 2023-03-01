Art event puts spotlight on Dabawenya artists

MULTIMEDIA
Gahum sa Buwak art event opens for Women's Month
Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News
Posted at Mar 01 2023 10:42 PM
Guests and artists attend the opening of the “Gahum sa Buwak: Flower Power” at the G/F East Wing of Estancia Mall in Pasig City on Wednesday. The art event, which is set to run the whole of Women's Month, puts the spotlight on women Dabawenyo artists and aims to give them an avenue to showcase their creativity.
